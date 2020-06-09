EFF, ACLU lawsuit claims Los Angeles electric scooter data collection unconstitutional

The Electronic Frontier Foundation and California chapters of the American Civil Liberties Foundation filed a lawsuit Monday seeking a court order to stop Los Angeles from collecting and storing trip location data from dockless scooters, saying data on routes and locations can identify riders and reveal sensitive information.

The groups and Los Angeles-based law firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger are representing two electric scooter riders in the suit that alleges a city’s data collection through requirement that mobility providers share real-time data with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation violates the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, an article of the California constitution, and the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XOfHzE