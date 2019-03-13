EFG Int'l says assets under management rebound after 2018 drop

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Swiss private bank EFG International fell to 131.2 billion Swiss francs ($130.21 billion) at the end of 2018, as tough markets and exchange-rate swings weighed, it said on Wednesday.

But they rose to 135.4 billion as of the end of February and hit 146.4 billion including Shaw and Partners, an Australian group in which EFG is acquiring a majority stake, it said.

Analysts had expected assets under management to fall to 137 billion Swiss francs at year-end, according to an Infront Data poll.