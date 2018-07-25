CORRECTED-EFG International posts overall net new asset inflows of 2 bln Sfr

(Corrects currency units to billion from million in paragraph 3)

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Money manager EFG International said its net profit fell 27 percent during the first half of the year, but it achieved a positive inflow of assets for first time since it bought troubled bank BSI in 2016.

EFG net profit fell to 46.4 million Swiss francs ($46.72 million)from 63.6 million francs a year earlier, the Swiss company said in a statement.

The wealth manager took in 3.3 billion francs in new assets from clients, it said, offsetting the 1.3 billion francs in withdrawals made by clients in the wake of the BSI purchase.

Overall net asset inflows of 2 billion francs meant that for the first time since the start of the integration process of BSI, EFG achieved overall positive net new assets over a six-month period, the bank said. ($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)