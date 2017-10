BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), sold 996 million euros of 8-year bonds on Tuesday, with a bid to cover ratio of 6.1, Bundesbank data showed.

