Egypt almost doubles oil hedges during 2020-21 - Bloomberg

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Egypt has almost doubled its oil hedges during the 2020-21 fiscal year ending in June, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with the country’s Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

Egypt has bought more derivative contracts to protect itself against a rise in oil costs, as some importers seek to take advantage of this year's price rout, the report said here.

Crude prices collapsed to historic lows earlier this year, as coronavirus-led lockdowns drained demand for fuel and related products. Benchmark Brent crude has rebounded to almost $50 a barrel, but still remains down 25% this year.

“We did a huge number of hedging contracts,” Maait said in the interview with Bloomberg, without disclosing the size of the program or other details.