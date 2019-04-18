Financials
April 18, 2019 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt's Banque du Caire eyeing sale of 20-30 pct stake for $300-400 mln

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 18 (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s Banque du Caire said on Thursday the bank was aiming to raise $300-400 million by selling a 20-30 percent stake by the end of 2019.

Chairman and Chief Executive Tarek Fayed told reporters that the timing of the initial public offering depended on market conditions.

A deal to sell the state-owned bank was cancelled in 2008, and a planned IPO has been repeatedly postponed over the past three years. (Reporting by Afaf Ammar and Patrick Werr Writing by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

