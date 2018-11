CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Sarwa Capital’s IPO prospectus contained no irregularities, Beltone Financial Holding’s Investment Banking Head said on Tuesday.

Beltone managed the IPO of Sarwa Capital, whose share price fell sharply soon after it began trading on Oct. 15.

Beltone has received 10 mandates from companies for share offerings, acquisitions and other services, Sobhy El Sehrawy said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Patrick Werr; editing by Louise Heavens)