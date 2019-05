CAIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Egypt sold $1 billion worth of one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills at an average yield of 3.897 percent on Monday, the central bank said.

The auction will be settled on Tuesday when dollar T-bills worth $1.1 billion are due to mature. The average yield of those bills was 3.298 percent. (Reporting by Lena Masri. Editing by Jane Merriman)