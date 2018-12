CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Egypt sold $1.1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills in an auction on Monday, the central bank said.

The average yield for the bills was 3.747 percent. The bills will mature on Dec. 10, 2019.

The bank sold $1.7 billion worth of dollar-denominated treasury bills at a similar auction in November, with an average yield of 3.697 percent. (Reporting by Lena Masri; Editing by Toby Chopra)