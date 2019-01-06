Financials
January 6, 2019 / 12:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Egypt sells $854 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - Central Bank

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Egypt sold $854 million in one-year dollar-denominated T-bills at an average yield of 3.797 percent, the central bank said on Sunday.

The bills will mature on January 7, 2020, the bank said. The bank sold $1.1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills at a similar auction in December, with an average yield of 3.747 percent.

Dollar T-bills sold at the last auction on Dec. 10 carried a yield of 3.747 percent. T-bills worth $944.5 million are due to mature on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, editing by Patrick Werr)

