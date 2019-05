CAIRO, May 2 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction $1 billion worth of one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills on Monday, the central bank said.

The auction will be settled on Tuesday when dollar T-bills worth $1.1 billion are due to mature.

Officials say they are trying to diversify the country’s sources of foreign debt and lengthen its average maturity. (Reporting by Lena Masri Editing by Gareth Jones)