Egypt plans bond denominated either in yuan or yen or S.Korean won-official

June 18 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to issue an international bond in either the Chinese, Japanese or South Korean currency in the coming fiscal year starting in July, Deputy Finance Minister for Capital Market Operations Khaled Abdelrahman said on Tuesday.

“We are looking at either a panda, samurai or Korean currency issuance,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference.

The chosen currency would depend on factors including levels of investor demand and the cost, he added (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Sujata Rao)