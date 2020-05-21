Financials
May 21, 2020 / 11:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt gets over $12 bln in orders for three-tranche bonds, tightens guidance - document

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Egypt tightened its price guidance on three-tranche dollar bonds it began marketing on Thursday and has received more than $12 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

Egypt tightened the price guidance by 25 basis points for each tranche, offering the four-year tranche at around 6%, the 12-year bonds at around 7.875% and the 30-year notes to around 9.125%, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The sale is expected to close later on Thursday.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
