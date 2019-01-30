CORRECTED-Egypt to launch foreign currency bond offering in first quarter of 2019 - minister

(Corrects to say green bonds to be issued later)

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to start its foreign currency bond issue offering in the first quarter of 2019, between February and March, to collect $3-7 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told Reuters on Wednesday.

The finance ministry said on Monday it was planning to issue a number of dollar-denominated and euro-denominated bonds by the end of this fiscal year in June, and green bonds after that.