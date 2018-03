CAIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Finance Ministry said on Monday it had picked Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Alexbank Intesa Sanpaolo and Standard Chartered to manage and promote a euro-denominated bond which will be issued in the current 2017/18 financial year.

The ministry gave no further details. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)