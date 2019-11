CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has issued foreign currency denominated bonds worth $2 billion in 3 tranches, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The issuance included $500 million of 4-year bonds with a 4.55% yield, $1 billion of 12-year bonds with a 7.05% yield, and $500 million of 40-year bonds with a 8.15% yield, it added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Toby Chopra)