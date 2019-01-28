Egypt picks banks to manage international bond issues

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to issue a number of dollar-denominated and euro-denominated bonds as well as green bonds by the end of this fiscal year in June, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Egypt has decided that Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC and Citi Bank will manage the dollar-denominated bond issue, the ministry said in a statement. BNP Paribas, Natixis, Alex Bank and Standard Chartered will manage the euro-denominated bond issue. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Alison Williams)