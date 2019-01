CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to issue $2 billion worth of Japanese yen denominated bonds in the coming week, two government sources said.

Proceeds from the issue of so-called Samurai bonds will be used to repay debts of state oil company Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC), said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)