Egypt starts marketing three-tranche dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Egypt began marketing dollar bonds in three tranches on Thursday with maturities of four, 12 and 30 years, a document showed.

It gave initial price guidance for the four-year tranche at around 6.25%, the 12-year bonds at around 8.125% and the 30-year notes at around 9.375%, the document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Egypt hired BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday.