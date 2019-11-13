Financials
November 13, 2019 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt starts marketing triple-tranche dollar bonds

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egypt started marketing a triple-tranche issuance of U.S. dollar denominated bonds on Wednesday, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The country is marketing a tranche due in 2023 with an initial price guidance of 4.9%-5%, and tranches due in 2032 and 2059 at around 7.5% and 8.6%, respectively.

Each tranche will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million. The bonds will be priced later on Wednesday, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

