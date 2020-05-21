UPDATE 3-Egypt sells $5 billion in three tranches of bonds - document

(Adds launch, tranche sizes)

By Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Egypt sold on Thursday $5 billion in bonds in three tranches with maturities of four, 12 and 30 years, a document showed.

Egypt’s economy has been pressured by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down its tourism sector, a key source of foreign revenue.

Egypt sold $1.25 billion in four-year notes at 5.75%, $1.75 billion in 12-year bonds at 7.625% and $2 billion in 30-year notes at 8.875%, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Those levels were 50 basis points lower than those at which it began marketing the bonds earlier on Thursday. The deal attracted more than $6 billion in demand for each of the four and 12-year tranches and more than $7.6 billion for the 30-year bonds, the document showed.

The deal comes after the International Monetary Fund said earlier this month that it had approved $2.77 billion in emergency financing for Egypt to weather the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Egypt had reported 14,229 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 680 deaths.

The government has taken steps to contain the outbreak, including a night curfew and the closure of cafes and mosques, but has stopped short of imposing a full lockdown as it seeks to keep the economy going.

Egypt hired BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered to arrange the debt sale, which is expected to close later on Thursday. (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise/Pravin Char/Kirsten Donovan)