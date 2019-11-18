Financials
November 18, 2019 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt grants 51 brokerage firms short-selling bourse licence

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Fifty-one brokerages have been granted a licence to offer short-selling on the Cairo bourse, a senior official at the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) told Reuters on Monday.

The move came a day after the regulator said it had decided to start allowing short-selling on Dec. 1, a measure officials hope will boost liquidity.

Egypt’s exchange has nearly 128 brokerage companies. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Mark Potter)

