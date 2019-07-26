British Airways to resume flights to Cairo on Friday

July 26 (Reuters) - British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, will resume flights to Cairo following a suspension over security concerns, the airline told Reuters on Friday.

“Following a thorough assessment of the security arrangements, we are pleased that our service to and from Cairo will resume from Friday July 26”, a British Airways spokeswoman said.

BA had suspended flights to Cairo on Saturday for seven days “as a security precaution” as it reviewed security at the Cairo airport. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)