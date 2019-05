CAIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply growth slowed in April to an annual 11.33% from 11.39% in March, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The money supply stood at 3.76 trillion Egyptian pounds ($224.88 billion) as of end-April, up from 3.72 trillion pound a month earlier. ($1 = 16.7200 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)