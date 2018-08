CAIRO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply grew by 17.84 percent year-on year in July, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

M2 grew by 18.49 percent in June.

The money supply at the end of July stood at 3.47 trillion Egyptian pounds ($194.40 billion). ($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Amina Ismail)