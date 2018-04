CAIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply growth accelerated in March to 21.85 percent year on year, central bank data showed on Monday.

M2 had grown by 25.4 percent the previous month.

The money supply at the end of March stood at 3.34 trillion Egyptian pounds ($189.56 billion). ($1 = 17.6200 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Writing by Eric Knecht)