Egypt central bank expected to leave interest rates unchanged: Reuters poll

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank is forecast to leave its main interest rate unchanged at a meeting on Thursday, though a large minority of analysts expect a cut of 50 basis points against an inflation backdrop at multi-year lows, a Reuters poll showed.

Of 16 analysts polled, nine forecast the the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) would leave rates on hold at its regular monetary policy committee meeting. Seven others expected a cut of 50 basis points (bps). EGINTR=ECIEGCBIR=ECI

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation climbed to 4.5% in October from 3.7% in September and 3.4% in August, state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday, well below the central bank’s target range of 6-12%.

Despite the climb, the October figure is still at one of its lowest levels since 2006.

“We think that the CBE will hold off from reducing rates once again, given its traditionally cautious approach to loosening (and) as inflation is likely to drift up this quarter,” said James Swanston of Capital Economics.

The overnight lending rate of 9.75% and the overnight deposit rate of 8.75% are already at their lowest since March 2016, before Egypt signed up for a three-year reform programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Monette Doss of HC Securities estimated Egypt’s real interest rate on overnight deposits at 4.4%, giving it room to cut rates without deterring foreign investors.

“We expect the CBE to undertake a 50 bps rate cut in its upcoming meeting to stimulate private investment and consumption and drive GDP growth, especially in light of a potential second COVID-19 wave,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic devastated Egypt’s tourism industry and caused remittances to drop by 10.5% over the April-June period, prompting Egypt to seek $8 billion in emergency support from the IMF.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait on Monday said he expected the economy to grow by 3.3% in the financial year that began in July, well below the 5.9% targeted before the pandemic.