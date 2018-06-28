FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 28, 2018 / 5:30 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates unchanged - statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details and background)

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rates unchanged as expected, expressing concern that inflation will rise after the government increased fuel and electricity prices this month.

The bank said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to keep its deposit and lending rates at 16.75 and 17.75 percent respectively.

“Fiscal consolidation measures are expected to lead to one-off increases in the price level, which translate into temporary higher inflation rates,” the bank said in a statement.

Egypt this month announced a raft of new austerity measures, raising fuel prices by up to 50 percent, electricity prices by an average of 26 percent and nearly doubling the price of piped drinking water.

The steps were the latest reforms required under a $12 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, which also involved a currency float in 2016 that caused headline inflation to soar to up to 33 percent. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.