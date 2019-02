CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank on Thursday cut its overnight deposit rate to 15.75 pct from 16.75 pct, and lending rate to 16.75 pct from 17.75 pct, the bank said in a statement.

Ten out of 14 economists polled by Reuters said the bank’s monetary policy committee was unlikely to change its overnight rates. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)