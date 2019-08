CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank on Thursday cut the overnight deposit rate by 150 basis points to 14.25% after July inflation figures came in significantly below expectations.

The overnight lending rate was cut by 150 basis points to 15.25%, the bank said in a statement.

Seven out of 13 economists surveyed by Reuters had said the bank’s monetary policy committee would cut overnight rates by 100 bps.