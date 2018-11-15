Egypt's central bank holds interest rates - statement

CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank left its key overnight interest rates steady on Thursday, keeping the deposit rate at 16.75 percent and the lending rate at 17.75 percent.

Eleven of 13 economist polled by Reuters had expected rates to remain unchanged, while two predicted an increase.

“Current policy rates remain in line with achieving single-digit inflation as soon as the effects of fiscal consolidation measures dissipate,” the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Lena Masri; editing by Patrick Werr and John Stonestreet)