CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rates unchanged, in line with a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank held its overnight deposit rate at 15.75 percent and its overnight lending rate at 16.75 percent, a bank statement said.

Leaving them unchanged is “consistent with achieving the inflationary target of 9 percent” by the fourth quarter of 2020. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Patrick Werr; Editing by Angus MacSwan)