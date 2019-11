CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank cut its key interest rates on Thursday for the third consecutive time, after inflation fell to its lowest in nearly 14 years and central banks continued to ease monetary policy globally.

The overnight deposit and lending rates were cut by 100 basis points to 12.25% and 13.25% respectively. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by Peter Graff)