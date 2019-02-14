UPDATE 1-Egypt c.bank cuts key interest rates after inflation eases

(Adds details)

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank on Thursday cut its overnight deposit rate to 15.75 pct from 16.75 and its lending rate to 16.75 percent from 17.75, the bank said in a statement, its first rate cuts since March 2018.

The central bank said its monetary policy committee (MPC) had taken the decision following data that “continued to confirm the moderation of underlying inflationary pressures”.

“Accordingly, the MPC decided to cut key policy rates by 100 basis points,” it said.

“This remains consistent with tight real monetary conditions and with achieving the inflation target of 9 percent (±3 percent) in 2020 Q4 and price stability over the medium term.”

Consumer inflation fell to 12.0 percent in December and to 12.7 percent in January from 15.7 percent in November.

The central bank said earlier this week that Egypt’s core inflation rose to 8.6 percent year on year in January from 8.3 percent in December.

Ten out of 14 economists polled by Reuters said the bank’s monetary policy committee was unlikely to change its overnight rates, while only four expected it to lower rates.

The monetary policy committee cut interest rates by 100 basis points in February 2018 and by another 100 bps in March. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)