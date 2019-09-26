UPDATE 1-Egypt's central bank cuts deposit and lending rates by 100 basis points

(Adds analyst comment, CBE statement, details, background)

CAIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rates for the second month in a row, after inflation fell further and as central banks globally ease monetary policy.

The overnight deposit and lending rates were cut by 100 basis points to 13.25% and 14.25% respectively.

All 11 economists surveyed by Reuters had said the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) monetary policy committee would cut rates. Five said the bank would cut by 100 bps, three predicted a 150 bps cut and three 50 bps.

“It’s good for the economy, but broadly in line with expectations,” said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Egypt-based Naeem Brokerage, which predicted a 150 bps cut.

“We expect the monetary easing cycle to continue as inflation is likely to drop further before the MPC meets again in November,” Sandeep said.

The central bank cut rates after inflation figures fell to their lowest in more than six years, it said in a statement.

Slowing global economic growth and the negative impact of trade tensions on growth prospects has led central banks around the world to cut borrowing costs, which also affected the CBE’s decision, it said.

July inflation figures came in significantly below expectations, and the headline figure fell further in August to a six-year low of 7.5%. Headline inflation reached a 2019 high of 14.4% in February.

At its last policy meeting in August, the central bank slashed its overnight deposit and lending rates by 150 basis points to 14.25% and 15.25% respectively. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Yousef Saba and Omar Fahmy Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by Andrew Heavens and Catherine Evans)