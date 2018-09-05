FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 7:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt's NBE signs $600 mln loan deal with China Development Bank

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-run National Bank of Egypt (NBE) said on Wednesday it had signed a $600 million loan agreement with the China Development Bank.

It said in a statement the loan deal was signed in Beijing on Tuesday “to finance the working capital of NBE customers”, without elaborating.

NBE received a $700 million loan from the China Development Bank to finance infrastructure projects in 2016.

Egypt is trying to spur economic growth after a 2011 uprising ushered in political instability that scared off tourists and foreign investors. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Mark Potter)

