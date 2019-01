CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt agreed a $1.2 billion deal with the Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) to finance a light rail system from an industrial city on the outskirts of Cairo to a new capital it is building, the transportation minister said.

The loan has a 1.8 percent interest rate and matures in five years, the minister said. $461 million will be for infrastructure and $739 million for the trains.