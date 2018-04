CAIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - A public share offering of Egyptian investment bank CI Capital was covered 29.45 times at a price of 7.7 Egyptian pounds ($0.4360) per share, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

The investment bank is trying to raise 1.7 billion in the initial public offering by selling 41.5 percent of its shares on the Egyptian Exchange. ($1 = 17.6600 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, editing by Louise Heavens)