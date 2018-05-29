FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 2:22 PM / in an hour

Egypt officials arrested, suspected of taking bribes from commodity firms -MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - Four Egyptian officials including the chairman of the state Food Industries Holding Company (FIHC) have been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from commodities trading firms, state news MENA reported on Tuesday.

The other officials include a supply ministry advisor responsible for coordination with parliament, and an official in the FIHC chairman’s office, according to MENA.

The bribes exceeded 2 million Egyptian pounds ($112,000), MENA said.

$1 = 17.8700 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ali Abdelaty Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
