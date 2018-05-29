Egypt officials arrested, suspected of taking bribes from commodity firms -MENA

CAIRO, May 29 (Reuters) - Four Egyptian officials including the chairman of the state Food Industries Holding Company (FIHC) have been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from commodities trading firms, state news MENA reported on Tuesday.

The other officials include a supply ministry advisor responsible for coordination with parliament, and an official in the FIHC chairman’s office, according to MENA.

The bribes exceeded 2 million Egyptian pounds ($112,000), MENA said.