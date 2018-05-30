FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 5:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt prosecutor orders detention of commodities officials - judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state security prosecutor on Wednesday ordered four Egyptian officials detained for four days for questioning on suspicion of taking bribes from commodities trading firms, a judicial source said.

State news agency MENA reported on Tuesday the officials had been arrested.

They include the chairman of the state Food Industries Holding Company (FIHC), a supply ministry adviser responsible for coordination with parliament, a supply ministry spokesman and an official in the FIHC chairman’s office, MENA said.

FIHC, a state buyer that has historically handled a broad sweep of commodities, tendering locally and internationally for staples like vegetable oils and sugar, has in recent years seen its role reduced in favour of state grain-buyer GASC.

Egypt is the world’s largest importer of wheat and a major buyer of staples like corn and vegetable oils. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed, writing by John Davison, editing by Larry King)

