Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 13, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

At least 34 injured as train is derailed in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - At least 34 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed south of Egypt’s capital Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement.

Three carriages on a train headed to the southern province of Qena went off-track, Egypt’s state television reported. The health ministry said it has sent 25 ambulances to the scene.

Egyptians say successive governments have failed to enforce safety on the antiquated rail network. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Mahmoud Mourad Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
