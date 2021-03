CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Aidan Lewis)