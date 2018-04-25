FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 25, 2018 / 12:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

RPT-Three Chinese tourists killed in traffic accident in Egypt -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add China country code, no change in text)

CAIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Three Chinese tourists were killed on Tuesday and eight others were injured in a road accident in Alexandria, Egypt’s second city, a government statement said.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, the statement said.

Tourism was one of Egypt’s main sources of income but fewer visitors have come since a 2011 uprising. A plane crash in 2015 led to a further drop in tourist numbers. In recent months, more have come due in part to renewed political stability. (Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah Writing by Arwa Gaballa Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.