RPT-Three Chinese tourists killed in traffic accident in Egypt -statement

CAIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Three Chinese tourists were killed on Tuesday and eight others were injured in a road accident in Alexandria, Egypt’s second city, a government statement said.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, the statement said.

Tourism was one of Egypt’s main sources of income but fewer visitors have come since a 2011 uprising. A plane crash in 2015 led to a further drop in tourist numbers. In recent months, more have come due in part to renewed political stability. (Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah Writing by Arwa Gaballa Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)