June 11, 2018 / 12:40 PM / in 2 days

Egypt sells $715 mln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bills - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Egypt auctioned $715 million in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign institutions, the central bank said on Monday.

The average yield for the bills was 3.297 percent, down marginally from a 3.298 pct at the last equivalent auction on May 7.

Appetite for Egypt’s domestic debt has grown since the central bank floated its pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Eric Knecht and John Stonestreet)

