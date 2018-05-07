FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Yield on Egyptian dollar-denominated T-bill rises marginally -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - The average yield at an auction of Egyptian one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills rose to 3.298 pct on Monday from 3.295 percent at the last similar auction in February.

Egypt sold $1.1 billion of the bills and received $1.28 billion in offers.

Appetite for Egypt’s debt has grown since the central bank devalued the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)

