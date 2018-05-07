Yield on Egyptian dollar-denominated T-bill rises marginally -c.bank

CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - The average yield at an auction of Egyptian one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills rose to 3.298 pct on Monday from 3.295 percent at the last similar auction in February.

Egypt sold $1.1 billion of the bills and received $1.28 billion in offers.

Appetite for Egypt’s debt has grown since the central bank devalued the pound currency in November 2016 as part of a deal for a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)