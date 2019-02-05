Foreign investors bought $900 mln in Egyptian treasuries in Jan - minister

CAIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought Egyptian treasury bills and bonds worth $900 million in January, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday.

The average yield on bonds in the period from July until December was 18.5 percent, and the average yield on treasury bills sold in the same period was 19.5 percent, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said.

The country has payments of $10.5 billion in foreign debt due this fiscal year which ends in June, he added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Patrick Werr Editing by Peter Graff)