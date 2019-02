CAIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Egypt has issued $4 billion in foreign currency bonds and the sale was oversubscribed fivefold, attracting $21.5 billion in bids, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The issue included $750 million in five-year bonds, $1.75 billion in 10-year bonds and 1.5 billion in 30-year bonds, and the proceeds will be used to finance the state budget, the ministry said.