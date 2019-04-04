Egypt offers euro-denominated bonds on London stock exchange - bank document

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Egypt will offer six-year and 12-year euro-denominated bonds on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, to be settled on April 12, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

The size will be benchmark, the document said. Benchmark bonds are generally at least $500 million.

The bonds will mature on April 11, 2025, and April 2031. Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Natixis and Standard Chartered Bank are the bookrunners, the document said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Gareth Jones)