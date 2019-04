CAIRO, April 5 (Reuters) - Egypt has received nearly 9 billion euros ($10.10 billion)-worth of offers for six- and 12-year euro-denominated bonds, covering its 2 billion euro target more than four times over, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The offer will conclude Egypt’s international debt auctions for the current financial year, which ends in June, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis)