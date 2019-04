CAIRO, April 1 (Reuters) - Egypt’s current account deficit widened to $3.85 billion in the first half of the 2018/19 fiscal year from $3.54 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Egypt’s net foreign direct investments narrowed in the same period, July to December 2018, to $2.8 billion from $3.8 billion in the same period a year before, central bank data showed.